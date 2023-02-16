Redwire Corporation (RDW) market price of $3.78 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Redwire Corporation (RDW), which is $3.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.10 after opening rate of $2.53 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.51 before closing at $2.54.Recently in News on December 6, 2022, Redwire’s SpaceCREST Cybersecurity Platform to Protect Next-Generation Space Communications Hardware for DARPA Program. Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that its suite of space cybersecurity tools developed with BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), an AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions company, will be used by Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA) (FRA: M0YN) in the development of an advanced satellite communication program sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Mynaric, a company specializing in advanced laser communications terminals for space, airborne and mobile applications, will use Redwire and BigBear.ai’s Space Cyber Resiliency through Evaluation and Security Testing (SpaceCREST) platform to support the cybersecurity evaluation of their optical communications terminal. You can read further details here

Redwire Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.10 on 02/15/23, with the lowest value was $1.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) full year performance was -32.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Redwire Corporation shares are logging -56.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.67 and $8.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17419079 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Redwire Corporation (RDW) recorded performance in the market was 90.91%, having the revenues showcasing 51.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 235.72M, as it employees total of 606 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Redwire Corporation (RDW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Redwire Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.38, with a change in the price was noted +1.14. In a similar fashion, Redwire Corporation posted a movement of +43.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 313,477 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RDW is recording 6.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.05.

Technical breakdown of Redwire Corporation (RDW)

Raw Stochastic average of Redwire Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Redwire Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 90.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.25%, alongside a downfall of -32.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 40.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 40.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.20% during last recorded quarter.