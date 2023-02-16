Recent Change of 6.10% in the NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of NEXTracker Inc. (NXT). It is currently valued at $32.68. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $32.69, after setting-off with the price of $30.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $30.33 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $30.80.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Nextracker Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that its subsidiary, Nextracker Inc. (“Nextracker”), priced its upsized initial public offering of 26,600,000 shares of its Class A common stock (“Common Stock”) at an initial public offering price of $24.00 per share. The Common Stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “NXT” on February 9, 2023 and the offering is expected to close on February 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Nextracker has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,990,000 shares of Common Stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NEXTracker Inc. shares are logging 2.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.51 and $32.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5501981 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) recorded performance in the market was 7.29%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.26B, as it employees total of 566 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NEXTracker Inc. (NXT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NEXTracker Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of NEXTracker Inc. (NXT)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NEXTracker Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.29%.