Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

At the end of the latest market close, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) was valued at $1.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.50 while reaching the peak value of $1.67 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.48. The stock current value is $1.65.Recently in News on February 15, 2023, Tritium to Add 250+ Tennessee Jobs; Recognized for Safe and Sustainable Workplace at U.S. Factory. Amid growing demand for its chargers, Tritium continues to invest in its U.S. manufacturing facility. You can read further details here

Tritium DCFC Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2000 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $1.2600 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/23.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) full year performance was -82.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tritium DCFC Limited shares are logging -84.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.03 and $10.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2499476 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) recorded performance in the market was -1.79%, having the revenues showcasing -2.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 256.53M, as it employees total of 466 workers.

Specialists analysis on Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Tritium DCFC Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8285, with a change in the price was noted -2.73. In a similar fashion, Tritium DCFC Limited posted a movement of -62.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,057,034 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Raw Stochastic average of Tritium DCFC Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.89%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.81%, alongside a downfall of -82.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.94% during last recorded quarter.