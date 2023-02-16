Market data suggests positive returns on Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO), which is $1.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.17 after opening rate of $1.07 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.03 before closing at $0.93.Recently in News on February 14, 2023, Vapotherm Announces Closing of $23 Million Private Placement. Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Vapotherm high velocity therapy® products, which are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced that it closed its previously announced private placement on February 10, 2023, for the issuance and sale of 17,502,244 shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 4,402,508 shares of its common stock. The pre-funded warrants have a term of 30 years and an exercise price of $0.001 per share. In addition, the Company issued accompanying warrants to purchase one share of common stock for each share of common stock or pre-funded warrant purchased by the investors. The warrants were exercisable immediately upon issuance, in whole or in part, at an exercise price of $1.17 per share and have a 5-year life. You can read further details here

Vapotherm Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9395 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $0.8800 for the same time period, recorded on 02/10/23.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) full year performance was -92.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vapotherm Inc. shares are logging -93.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $16.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 997137 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) recorded performance in the market was -59.63%, having the revenues showcasing 86.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.83M, as it employees total of 510 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vapotherm Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4759, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, Vapotherm Inc. posted a movement of -26.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 526,518 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO)

Raw Stochastic average of Vapotherm Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vapotherm Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.26%, alongside a downfall of -92.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -40.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 86.01% during last recorded quarter.