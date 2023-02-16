Freightos Limited (CRGO): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Freightos Limited (CRGO), which is $5.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.15 after opening rate of $5.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.1226 before closing at $5.75.Recently in News on January 31, 2023, JetBlue Cargo, operated by AeroNex Cargo, to offer real-time cargo pricing, eBooking and payment for US forwarders via WebCargo. Innovative US carrier to enable seamless booking and payment on WebCargo, the leading cargo booking platform. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Freightos Limited shares are logging -83.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.78 and $31.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 509493 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Freightos Limited (CRGO) recorded performance in the market was -49.46%, having the revenues showcasing -48.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 276.19M, as it employees total of 348 workers.

Analysts verdict on Freightos Limited (CRGO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Freightos Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRGO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Freightos Limited (CRGO): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Freightos Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.46%. The shares increased approximately by -13.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -49.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.76% during last recorded quarter.