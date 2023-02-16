Analysts Mean recommendation for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) was 1.90: Is this the key time?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is priced at $103.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $102.39 and reached a high price of $103.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $103.08. The stock touched a low price of $102.00.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Alibaba Group Will Announce December Quarter 2022 Results on February 23, 2023. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, February 23, 2023, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day. You can read further details here

Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $121.30 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $90.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) full year performance was -17.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares are logging -19.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.01 and $129.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11080152 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) recorded performance in the market was 17.58%, having the revenues showcasing 30.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 285.57B, as it employees total of 243903 workers.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 46 analysts gave the Alibaba Group Holding Limited a BUY rating, 9 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 89.00, with a change in the price was noted +25.03. In a similar fashion, Alibaba Group Holding Limited posted a movement of +31.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 23,447,465 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BABA is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Alibaba Group Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.38%, alongside a downfall of -17.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.62% during last recorded quarter.