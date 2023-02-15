The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Hesai Group (HSAI)

Hesai Group (HSAI) is priced at $21.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.42 and reached a high price of $22.43, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.43. The stock touched a low price of $21.25.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, Qiming Venture Partners Celebrates Hesai Technology’s IPO on Nasdaq. On Feb 9 Beijing time, Hesai Technology (“Hesai”), a global leader in LiDAR technology and Qiming Venture Partners’ portfolio company, began trading on Nasdaq. Hesai Technology (NASDAQ: HSAI) offered at $19/ADS and opened at $23.75/ADS, up by 25%, representing a market cap of $2.98 billion. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hesai Group shares are logging -29.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.95 and $30.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 558812 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hesai Group (HSAI) recorded performance in the market was 1.71%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.67B, as it employees total of 989 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hesai Group (HSAI)

Technical breakdown of Hesai Group (HSAI)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hesai Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.71%.