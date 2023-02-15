The Stars are Aligning for Holders of ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)

At the end of the latest market close, ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) was valued at $29.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $29.80 while reaching the peak value of $30.425 and lowest value recorded on the day was $29.71. The stock current value is $30.34.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2022 results. Luxembourg, February 9, 2023 – ArcelorMittal (referred to as “ArcelorMittal” or the “Company”) (MT (New York, Amsterdam, Paris, Luxembourg), MTS (Madrid)), the world’s leading integrated steel and mining company, today announced results1,2 for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

ArcelorMittal S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.27 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $26.46 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) full year performance was -1.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ArcelorMittal S.A. shares are logging -12.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.25 and $34.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3124678 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) recorded performance in the market was 15.71%, having the revenues showcasing 10.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.25B, as it employees total of 158000 workers.

Analysts verdict on ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the ArcelorMittal S.A. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.90, with a change in the price was noted +9.20. In a similar fashion, ArcelorMittal S.A. posted a movement of +43.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,605,577 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MT is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ArcelorMittal S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ArcelorMittal S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.08%, alongside a downfall of -1.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.73% during last recorded quarter.