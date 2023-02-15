The clock is ticking: Fastenal Company (FAST)

Fastenal Company (FAST) is priced at $52.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $52.77 and reached a high price of $53.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $53.03. The stock touched a low price of $52.09.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, Fastenal Company Reports 2022 Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings. Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST), a leader in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Except for share and per share information, or as otherwise noted below, dollar amounts are stated in millions. Throughout this document, percentage and dollar calculations, which are based on non-rounded dollar values, may not be able to be recalculated using the dollar values included in this document due to the rounding of those dollar values. References to daily sales rate (DSR) change may reflect either growth (positive) or contraction (negative) for the applicable period. You can read further details here

Fastenal Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.34 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $45.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Fastenal Company (FAST) full year performance was 1.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fastenal Company shares are logging -13.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.73 and $60.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2956283 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fastenal Company (FAST) recorded performance in the market was 11.45%, having the revenues showcasing 1.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.13B, as it employees total of 19854 workers.

The Analysts eye on Fastenal Company (FAST)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.13, with a change in the price was noted +5.35. In a similar fashion, Fastenal Company posted a movement of +11.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,589,248 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FAST is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical rundown of Fastenal Company (FAST)

Raw Stochastic average of Fastenal Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.10%.

Considering, the past performance of Fastenal Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.01%, alongside a boost of 1.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.81% during last recorded quarter.