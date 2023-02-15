Recent Change of -3.30% in the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is priced at $226.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $229.87 and reached a high price of $234.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $233.72. The stock touched a low price of $229.19.Recently in News on January 26, 2023, Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its fourth quarter 2022 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. You can read further details here

Pioneer Natural Resources Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $243.73 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $216.53 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) full year performance was 10.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares are logging -17.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $190.41 and $274.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 896067 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) recorded performance in the market was -1.04%, having the revenues showcasing -9.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.12B, as it employees total of 1932 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Pioneer Natural Resources Company a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 237.46, with a change in the price was noted -0.64. In a similar fashion, Pioneer Natural Resources Company posted a movement of -0.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,124,732 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXD is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Natural Resources Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.66%, alongside a boost of 10.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.83% during last recorded quarter.