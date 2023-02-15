Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), which is $89.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $90.455 after opening rate of $82.77 while the lowest price it went was recorded $82.70 before closing at $82.70.Recently in News on February 13, 2023, Lattice Semiconductor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. Revenue Increases 28.1% for the Full Year 2022 Compared to the Full Year 2021; Q4 2022 Revenue Increases 24.1% Compared to Q4 2021. You can read further details here

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $90.46 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value was $63.49 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) full year performance was 58.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares are logging 5.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.41 and $84.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3693773 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) recorded performance in the market was 37.59%, having the revenues showcasing 38.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.47B, as it employees total of 856 workers.

The Analysts eye on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.01, with a change in the price was noted +37.86. In a similar fashion, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation posted a movement of +73.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,529,892 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LSCC is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Technical rundown of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Raw Stochastic average of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.58%.

Considering, the past performance of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.42%, alongside a boost of 58.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.04% during last recorded quarter.