Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Quarterly Performance is -1.80%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) was valued at $228.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $216.00 while reaching the peak value of $223.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $205.52. The stock current value is $217.13.Recently in News on February 13, 2023, Medpace Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. Revenue of $394.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 27.7% from revenue of $308.6 million for the comparable prior-year period, representing a backlog conversion rate of 17.6%. You can read further details here

Medpace Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $241.48 on 01/23/23, with the lowest value was $205.52 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/23.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) full year performance was 24.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Medpace Holdings Inc. shares are logging -10.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $126.94 and $241.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 766456 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) recorded performance in the market was 2.22%, having the revenues showcasing -1.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.81B, as it employees total of 5000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Medpace Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 204.08, with a change in the price was noted +61.35. In a similar fashion, Medpace Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +39.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 357,099 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MEDP is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)

Raw Stochastic average of Medpace Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.51%.

Considering, the past performance of Medpace Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.98%, alongside a boost of 24.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.80% during last recorded quarter.