Here is why Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.74%

At the end of the latest market close, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) was valued at $166.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $167.88 while reaching the peak value of $171.48 and lowest value recorded on the day was $166.29. The stock current value is $170.14.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will release the financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2023, ended January 31, 2023, after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Palo Alto Networks will host a video webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. You can read further details here

Palo Alto Networks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $171.48 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value was $132.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/23.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) full year performance was 0.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares are logging -20.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $132.22 and $213.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3112283 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) recorded performance in the market was 21.93%, having the revenues showcasing 2.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.72B, as it employees total of 13513 workers.

The Analysts eye on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 157.86, with a change in the price was noted -0.98. In a similar fashion, Palo Alto Networks Inc. posted a movement of -0.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,114,026 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PANW is recording 7.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Raw Stochastic average of Palo Alto Networks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Palo Alto Networks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.29%, alongside a boost of 0.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.92% during last recorded quarter.