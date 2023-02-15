Here is why ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.63%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX), which is $3.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.5184 after opening rate of $2.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.902 before closing at $3.06.Recently in News on February 13, 2023, ESSA Pharma Announces Presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU). ESSA Pharma Inc. (“ESSA”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that further analyses of initial clinical data from two Phase 1 studies of EPI-7386 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (“mCRPC”) will be presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (“ASCO GU”), taking place February 16-19, 2023, in San Francisco, California and online. EPI-7386 is a first-in-class N-terminal domain androgen receptor (“AR”) inhibitor that suppresses androgen activity through a novel mechanism of action. The two poster presentations are available on the ASCO GU Digital Program and the “Publications” section of the Company’s website at www.essapharma.com. You can read further details here

ESSA Pharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.52 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value was $2.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) full year performance was -64.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ESSA Pharma Inc. shares are logging -68.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 140.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.40 and $10.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 503575 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) recorded performance in the market was 33.73%, having the revenues showcasing -8.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 143.02M, as it employees total of 50 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ESSA Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.77, with a change in the price was noted +1.55. In a similar fashion, ESSA Pharma Inc. posted a movement of +85.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,223,815 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPIX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)

Raw Stochastic average of ESSA Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ESSA Pharma Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.33%, alongside a downfall of -64.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.17% during last recorded quarter.