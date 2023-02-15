Gear up for the change! KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has hit the volume of 3060842

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is priced at $58.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $58.50 and reached a high price of $59.63, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $59.10. The stock touched a low price of $57.98.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, Boasso Global and Quala to Merge, Creating a Leading Infrastructure Service Provider for Liquid Bulk Logistics Industry. Boasso Global, Inc. (“Boasso”) and Q Super Holdings, Inc. (“Quala”) today announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which the companies will merge their complementary businesses to create one of the leading infrastructure services solution providers for the liquid bulk logistics industry. The transaction is supported by a new investment from Boasso’s majority shareholder, KKR, through its KKR Global Infrastructure Investors IV fund. Under the terms of the agreement, KKR will inject further growth capital into Boasso to facilitate the merger with Quala via a purchase of shares from Advent International (“Advent”) and invest in the strategic combination of the two businesses. You can read further details here

KKR & Co. Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $60.53 on 02/08/23, with the lowest value was $46.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) full year performance was -6.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KKR & Co. Inc. shares are logging -6.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.77 and $62.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3060842 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) recorded performance in the market was 26.24%, having the revenues showcasing 2.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.21B, as it employees total of 3238 workers.

Market experts do have their say about KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the KKR & Co. Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.99, with a change in the price was noted +12.48. In a similar fashion, KKR & Co. Inc. posted a movement of +27.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,352,788 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KKR is recording 2.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.46.

Technical breakdown of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

Raw Stochastic average of KKR & Co. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.45%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of KKR & Co. Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.88%, alongside a downfall of -6.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.66% during last recorded quarter.