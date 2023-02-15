Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) market price of $10.48 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) was valued at $10.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.64 while reaching the peak value of $10.81 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.384. The stock current value is $10.48.Recently in News on May 9, 2022, Sabesp celebrates its 20th listing anniversary on the NYSE with 413% of appreciation and success in the management model. Company achieves corporate governance standards in the stock market and it is ready for the challenges of regulatory framework. You can read further details here

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.31 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $9.64 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) full year performance was 55.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares are logging -12.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.64 and $12.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3422122 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) recorded performance in the market was -1.69%, having the revenues showcasing -1.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.92B, as it employees total of 12372 workers.

The Analysts eye on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.60, with a change in the price was noted +1.50. In a similar fashion, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo posted a movement of +16.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,270,295 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBS is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical rundown of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.32%.

Considering, the past performance of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.05%, alongside a boost of 55.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.23% during last recorded quarter.