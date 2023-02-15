Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF). It is currently valued at $3.24. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.59, after setting-off with the price of $3.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.46.Recently in News on February 14, 2023, Novel Approach to Treating Advanced Liver Cancer with Namodenoson Published in Leading Scientific Journal: 12-Month Survival of 44% for Namodenoson vs. 18% for Placebo. Namodenoson is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase III study. You can read further details here

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.86 on 01/10/23, with the lowest value was $3.00 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) full year performance was -70.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares are logging -74.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.26 and $12.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 650259 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) recorded performance in the market was -47.15%, having the revenues showcasing -59.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.29M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.84, with a change in the price was noted -5.16. In a similar fashion, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. posted a movement of -61.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 42,733 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)

Raw Stochastic average of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.74%, alongside a downfall of -70.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.25% during last recorded quarter.