Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), which is $199.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $199.857 after opening rate of $193.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $192.00 before closing at $185.70.Recently in News on February 13, 2023, Cadence Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022. You can read further details here

Cadence Design Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $199.86 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value was $154.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) full year performance was 39.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares are logging 2.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $132.32 and $194.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3227619 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) recorded performance in the market was 23.94%, having the revenues showcasing 19.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.35B, as it employees total of 9300 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 165.43, with a change in the price was noted +33.05. In a similar fashion, Cadence Design Systems Inc. posted a movement of +19.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,687,745 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDNS is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Technical rundown of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Raw Stochastic average of Cadence Design Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.93%.

Considering, the past performance of Cadence Design Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.11%, alongside a boost of 39.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.29% during last recorded quarter.