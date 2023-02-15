Boiling and ready to burst as GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) last month performance was 10.96%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), which is $72.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $73.17 after opening rate of $68.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $68.714 before closing at $69.43.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, GE HealthCare to Acquire Caption Health, Expanding Ultrasound to Support New Users Through FDA-Cleared, AI-Powered Image Guidance. Acquisition supports GE HealthCare’s $3 billion Ultrasound business by adding AI-enabled image guidance to ultrasound device portfolios. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares are logging -1.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.00 and $73.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3016923 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) recorded performance in the market was 24.37%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.56B, as it employees total of 51000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GEHC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.37%. The shares increased approximately by 1.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.96% in the period of the last 30 days.