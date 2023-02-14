The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (LICN)

Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (LICN) is priced at $4.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.25 and reached a high price of $5.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.10. The stock touched a low price of $4.11.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $16 Million Initial Public Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares for its Client Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN). Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 4,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share for its client Lichen China Limited (“Lichen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LICN), a dedicated financial and taxation service provider in China. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 6, 2023 under the ticker symbol “LICN.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares shares are logging 11.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.82 and $4.25.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3688753 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (LICN) recorded performance in the market was 35.43%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 125.61M, as it employees total of 391 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (LICN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (LICN)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.43%.