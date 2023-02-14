The countdown is on: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is priced at $37.35 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on February 10, 2023, Spirit AeroSystems Chief Financial Officer Speaking at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference at 10:20 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023. You can read further details here

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.55 on 02/07/23, with the lowest value was $29.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) full year performance was -26.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares are logging -29.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.14 and $53.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3112113 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) recorded performance in the market was 26.18%, having the revenues showcasing 27.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.95B, as it employees total of 16100 workers.

The Analysts eye on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.13, with a change in the price was noted +11.84. In a similar fashion, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +46.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,333,050 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Raw Stochastic average of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.84%.

Considering, the past performance of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.89%, alongside a downfall of -26.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.21% during last recorded quarter.