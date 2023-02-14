Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). It is currently valued at $108.52. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $108.93, after setting-off with the price of $107.45. Company’s stock value dipped to $107.28 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $107.09.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2023 Results. Q1 Consolidated Net Revenues Up 8% to a Record $8.7 BillionQ1 Comparable Store Sales Up 5% Globally; Up 10% in the U.S; Up Double Digits Internationally, Excluding ChinaQ1 GAAP EPS $0.74; Non-GAAP EPS $0.75; Performance Materially Impacted by Headwinds in ChinaQ1 Active U.S. Starbucks® Rewards Membership Reaches 30.4 Million, Up 15% Over Prior Year, Up 6% SequentiallyQ1 Card Loads Reaches a Record $3.3 Billion; Ranking as #2 U.S. Brand in Holiday Gift Card ActivationsCompany Reaffirms 2023 Full Year Guidance. You can read further details here

Starbucks Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $110.83 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $99.47 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) full year performance was 13.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starbucks Corporation shares are logging -2.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $68.39 and $110.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5190830 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) recorded performance in the market was 9.40%, having the revenues showcasing 12.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 123.51B, as it employees total of 402000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Starbucks Corporation a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 97.16, with a change in the price was noted +17.73. In a similar fashion, Starbucks Corporation posted a movement of +19.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,101,499 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Raw Stochastic average of Starbucks Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.95%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Starbucks Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.89%, alongside a boost of 13.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.74% during last recorded quarter.