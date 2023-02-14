Reason’s why ConocoPhillips (COP) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $137.72

At the end of the latest market close, ConocoPhillips (COP) was valued at $115.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $113.95 while reaching the peak value of $114.095 and lowest value recorded on the day was $112.12. The stock current value is $112.31.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, ConocoPhillips Reports Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year 2022 Results and 176% Preliminary Reserve Replacement Ratio; Announces 2023 Guidance and Planned Return of Capital of $11 Billion; Declares Quarterly Dividend and Variable Return of Cash Distribution. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.2 billion, or $2.61 per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.6 billion, or $1.98 per share. Excluding special items, fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings were $3.4 billion, or $2.71 per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $3.0 billion, or $2.27 per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily driven by impairment of certain aged, suspended wells and corporate expenses. You can read further details here

ConocoPhillips had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $126.39 on 01/27/23, with the lowest value was $106.72 for the same time period, recorded on 02/06/23.

ConocoPhillips (COP) full year performance was 26.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ConocoPhillips shares are logging -18.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $76.71 and $137.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6015912 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ConocoPhillips (COP) recorded performance in the market was -4.82%, having the revenues showcasing -12.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 131.32B, as it employees total of 9400 workers.

ConocoPhillips (COP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 20 analysts gave the ConocoPhillips a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 118.78, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, ConocoPhillips posted a movement of +0.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,627,088 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COP is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (COP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ConocoPhillips in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.59%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ConocoPhillips, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.57%, alongside a boost of 26.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.71% during last recorded quarter.