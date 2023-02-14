MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO): Investing has never been easier

For the readers interested in the stock health of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO). It is currently valued at $16.73. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.74, after setting-off with the price of $15.88. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.86 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.76.Recently in News on January 29, 2023, MINISO Group Announces Management and Board Changes. MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEx: 9896) (“MINISO,” “MINISO Group” or the “Company”), a global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced that Mr. Steven Saiyin Zhang has resigned from his positions as the chief financial officer, executive vice president and an executive director of the Company, effective on January 31, 2023, for personal reason and in order to spend more time with his family. Mr. Steven Zhang will continue to serve as a senior consultant to the Company. You can read further details here

MINISO Group Holding Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.74 on 02/13/23, with the lowest value was $10.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) full year performance was 74.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MINISO Group Holding Limited shares are logging 1.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 275.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.45 and $16.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2552092 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) recorded performance in the market was 55.92%, having the revenues showcasing 147.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.50B, as it employees total of 3372 workers.

Specialists analysis on MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the MINISO Group Holding Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.85, with a change in the price was noted +11.50. In a similar fashion, MINISO Group Holding Limited posted a movement of +219.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 895,752 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MNSO is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Trends and Technical analysis: MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

Raw Stochastic average of MINISO Group Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.47%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 187.77%, alongside a boost of 74.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 147.12% during last recorded quarter.