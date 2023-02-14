Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT), which is $0.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.8171 after opening rate of $0.8152 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.74 before closing at $0.83.Recently in News on February 13, 2023, Meta Materials Schedules Q4 and FY 2022 Results and Corporate Update Webcast. Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that the Company will report Q4 and FY 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 16th, after the market close, followed by a webcast on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 8:00 AM EDT. You can read further details here

Meta Materials Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2300 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $0.7400 for the same time period, recorded on 02/13/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) full year performance was -60.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meta Materials Inc. shares are logging -68.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $2.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6090968 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) recorded performance in the market was -37.59%, having the revenues showcasing -43.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 276.68M, as it employees total of 130 workers.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meta Materials Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1825, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, Meta Materials Inc. posted a movement of -5.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,873,594 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MMAT is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Materials Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.27%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Meta Materials Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.53%, alongside a downfall of -60.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.31% during last recorded quarter.