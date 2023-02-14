Market data suggests positive returns on China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

At the end of the latest market close, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) was valued at $0.10. The stock current value is $0.10.Recently in News on December 28, 2022, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Announced the Launch of N95 Medical Protective Mask. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma”, the “Company” or “We”), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced the launch of N95 medical protective mask (“N95 mask”). You can read further details here

China Pharma Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.1212 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $0.0800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) full year performance was -78.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares are logging -81.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.08 and $0.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 805367 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) recorded performance in the market was 1.04%, having the revenues showcasing -13.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.75M, as it employees total of 236 workers.

The Analysts eye on China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1188, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, China Pharma Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -36.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,760,059 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPHI is recording 2.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.31%.

Considering, the past performance of China Pharma Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.50%, alongside a downfall of -78.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.33% during last recorded quarter.