Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO): Major Movement on the Horizon

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is priced at $1.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.60 and reached a high price of $1.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.53. The stock touched a low price of $1.51.Recently in News on February 3, 2023, INOVIO Reports Inducement Grants Under Inducement Plan. INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it has made an equity grant to a newly hired employee under its 2022 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”). You can read further details here

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9900 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $1.4800 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) full year performance was -54.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -62.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.38 and $4.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1418307 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) recorded performance in the market was -4.17%, having the revenues showcasing -36.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 388.99M, as it employees total of 317 workers.

Specialists analysis on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8200, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -16.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,366,380 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INO is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Trends and Technical analysis: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Raw Stochastic average of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.42%, alongside a downfall of -54.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.38% during last recorded quarter.