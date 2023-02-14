Here is what you need to look for: Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is priced at $0.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.8991 and reached a high price of $0.9143, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.88. The stock touched a low price of $0.8558.Recently in News on February 14, 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Registration Now Open for March Small-Cap and May Micro-Cap Conferences. Sidoti & Company, LLC announces that its two spring conferences are now open for registration. The March Virtual Small-Cap Conference will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023, and the May Virtual Micro-Cap Conference will be on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023.Sidoti hosts eight virtual investor conferences a year, alternating between small- and micro-cap targeted companies. Companies can host both group presentations and private one-on-one meetings with investors. Over 100 companies and 1,000 investors are expected to attend the March conference. You can read further details here

Bitfarms Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2600 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $0.4200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) full year performance was -75.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bitfarms Ltd. shares are logging -78.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 152.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $4.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1877358 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recorded performance in the market was 115.91%, having the revenues showcasing 11.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 275.34M, as it employees total of 106 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8220, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, Bitfarms Ltd. posted a movement of -16.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,662,813 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BITF is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bitfarms Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bitfarms Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 115.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.42%, alongside a downfall of -75.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by -11.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.48% during last recorded quarter.