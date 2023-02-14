Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) market price of $0.42 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV), which is $0.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.4459 after opening rate of $0.4401 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.40 before closing at $0.45.Recently in News on December 27, 2022, Grove Announces Refinancing of Existing Debt, Extending Maturity with Principal Payments Beginning in 2025. $72 million deal creates additional liquidity for Grove over the next 2+ years. You can read further details here

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8800 on 02/07/23, with the lowest value was $0.3999 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) full year performance was -95.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares are logging -96.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $12.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 681478 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) recorded performance in the market was 4.81%, having the revenues showcasing -65.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.85M, as it employees total of 900 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0356, with a change in the price was noted -3.82. In a similar fashion, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -90.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,369,378 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GROV is recording 2.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.51.

Technical breakdown of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Raw Stochastic average of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.55%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -91.90%, alongside a downfall of -95.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -65.15% during last recorded quarter.