Gear up for the change! Morgan Stanley (MS) has hit the volume of 4907910

Morgan Stanley (MS) is priced at $99.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $98.46 and reached a high price of $99.76, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $98.44. The stock touched a low price of $98.16.Recently in News on February 13, 2023, Mesa West Capital Raises $1.37 billion for Fifth Value-Add Real Estate Debt Fund. Mesa West Capital (“Mesa West”), the private U.S. real estate credit arm of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, today announced it has raised ~$1.37 billion for Mesa West Real Estate Income Fund V, L.P. (“Fund V” or the “Fund”), exceeding Mesa West’s original $1.0 billion fundraising target for the Fund. Fund V is the latest and largest in Mesa West’s closed-end value-add series, which was established in 2005, and is the first successor vehicle raised by Mesa West since joining Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Surpassing the $900 million in commitments raised for Mesa West Real Estate Income Fund IV, L.P., Fund V’s investors include a sophisticated group of domestic and international public and private pension funds, insurance companies and individual investors. You can read further details here

Morgan Stanley had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $100.27 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $84.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Morgan Stanley (MS) full year performance was -7.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Morgan Stanley shares are logging -8.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $72.05 and $108.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4907910 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Morgan Stanley (MS) recorded performance in the market was 16.95%, having the revenues showcasing 11.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 165.89B, as it employees total of 82000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Morgan Stanley (MS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 87.64, with a change in the price was noted +12.24. In a similar fashion, Morgan Stanley posted a movement of +14.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,383,753 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MS is recording 6.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.35.

Technical breakdown of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.88%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Morgan Stanley, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.48%, alongside a downfall of -7.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.97% during last recorded quarter.