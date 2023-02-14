Expion360 Inc. (XPON): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is priced at $3.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.46 and reached a high price of $4.07, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.08. The stock touched a low price of $3.21.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, Expion360 Selected by Cube Series as Exclusive Supplier of Lithium-Ion Batteries for Ultralightweight Foldable Camper. Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, has been selected as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium-ion batteries and power system components for a new ultra-lightweight, hard sided foldable camper for light duty trucks manufactured by Cube Series. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Expion360 Inc. shares are logging -67.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 313.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $11.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17393935 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Expion360 Inc. (XPON) recorded performance in the market was 61.74%, having the revenues showcasing 171.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.44M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Expion360 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.76, with a change in the price was noted +1.37. In a similar fashion, Expion360 Inc. posted a movement of +58.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,836,676 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XPON is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Expion360 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.08%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Expion360 Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.74%. The shares increased approximately by 85.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by 48.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 171.53% during last recorded quarter.