Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is on the roll with an average volume of 232.75K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) was valued at $4.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.15 while reaching the peak value of $4.3599 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.10. The stock current value is $4.12.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, Edible Garden Announces Research Partnership with the New Jersey Institute of Technology, the USDA, and the Environmental Protection Agency to Study Nanobubble Technology. Research Funded by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Pollution Prevention (P2) Program to Evaluate the Benefits of Nanobubble Technology on Plant Growth. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Edible Garden AG Incorporated shares are logging -95.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.10 and $90.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 577331 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) recorded performance in the market was -34.60%, having the revenues showcasing -67.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.75M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Analysts verdict on Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Edible Garden AG Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.20, with a change in the price was noted -21.68. In a similar fashion, Edible Garden AG Incorporated posted a movement of -84.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 152,687 in trading volumes.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Edible Garden AG Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.60%. The shares increased approximately by -13.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -67.86% during last recorded quarter.