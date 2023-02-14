Do Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) beta value of 1.53 signposts another twist?

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) is priced at $0.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.2863 and reached a high price of $0.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.28. The stock touched a low price of $0.26.

Shift Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4000 on 02/06/23, with the lowest value was $0.1520 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) full year performance was -88.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shift Technologies Inc. shares are logging -92.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $2.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6294336 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) recorded performance in the market was 51.11%, having the revenues showcasing -41.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.16M, as it employees total of 1360 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3578, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, Shift Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -66.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,386,763 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT)

Raw Stochastic average of Shift Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Shift Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.40%, alongside a downfall of -88.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -29.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.48% during last recorded quarter.