Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is priced at $1.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.35 and reached a high price of $1.36, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.33. The stock touched a low price of $1.32.Recently in News on December 12, 2022, Denison Announces Successful Completion of Neutralization Phase of Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test. Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the neutralization phase of the Phoenix in-situ recovery (“ISR”) Feasibility Field Test (“FFT”) at the Company’s 95% owned Wheeler River project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”). Sampling of monitoring wells around the FFT site has confirmed the successful restoration of the Leaching Zone (defined below) to environmentally acceptable pH conditions, as outlined in the applicable regulatory approvals for the FFT. View PDF Version. You can read further details here

Denison Mines Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5300 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $1.1000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) full year performance was 4.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denison Mines Corp. shares are logging -27.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $1.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2338520 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) recorded performance in the market was 16.09%, having the revenues showcasing 5.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.10B, as it employees total of 66 workers.

Specialists analysis on Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2272, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, Denison Mines Corp. posted a movement of +8.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,708,195 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.12%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.10%, alongside a boost of 4.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.12% during last recorded quarter.