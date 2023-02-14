Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is priced at $4.61 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.32 and reached a high price of $4.65, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.22. The stock touched a low price of $4.25.Recently in News on February 13, 2023, Aemetis Unveils Five Year Plan Targeting $2.0 Billion of Revenue, $496 Million of Net Income and $682 Million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2027. Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX), a leading producer of below zero carbon intensity dairy Renewable Natural Gas and developer of the Carbon Zero renewable jet You can read further details here

Aemetis Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.99 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value was $3.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) full year performance was -58.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aemetis Inc. shares are logging -71.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.62 and $16.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 615948 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) recorded performance in the market was 16.41%, having the revenues showcasing -30.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 164.62M, as it employees total of 158 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aemetis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.33, with a change in the price was noted -3.02. In a similar fashion, Aemetis Inc. posted a movement of -39.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 605,886 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.02%.

Considering, the past performance of Aemetis Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.51%, alongside a downfall of -58.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.57% during last recorded quarter.