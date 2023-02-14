A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

At the end of the latest market close, Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) was valued at $2.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.09 while reaching the peak value of $2.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.9232. The stock current value is $1.97.Recently in News on February 7, 2023, Omar Castro joins Remark Holdings, Inc. as Director of Latin American Sales and Business Development. Will lead the sales, deployment, and installation of Remark’s AI-powered Smart Safety Platform (“SSP”) and Smart Sentry Products in the Latin American region including Mexico and South America. You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.79 on 02/09/23, with the lowest value was $1.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was -79.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -79.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $9.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 706516 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was 79.09%, having the revenues showcasing -30.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.82M, as it employees total of 74 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.19, with a change in the price was noted -1.23. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -38.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 748,169 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Remark Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.37%, alongside a downfall of -79.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.04% during last recorded quarter.