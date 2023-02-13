United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is priced at $2.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.44 and reached a high price of $2.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.46. The stock touched a low price of $1.90.Recently in News on February 1, 2023, United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces the Sale of Its Florida Personal Lines Renewal Rights to Slide Insurance, Inc. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC), a property and casualty insurance holding company (“UPC Insurance”), announced today that it has sold the renewal rights to UPC Insurance’s personal lines business in the state of Florida, and sold certain data and intellectual property to Slide Insurance, Inc. (“Slide”). The transaction accelerates the run-off of UPC Insurance’s personal lines portfolio, further reducing its exposure to Florida liabilities and allowing UPC Insurance to focus on its fast-growing commercial specialty property portfolio, underwritten by American Coastal Insurance Company. You can read further details here

United Insurance Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.85 on 02/09/23, with the lowest value was $0.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) full year performance was -48.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares are logging -49.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 601.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.29 and $4.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 660414 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) recorded performance in the market was 93.40%, having the revenues showcasing 482.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 106.50M, as it employees total of 472 workers.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.86, with a change in the price was noted +1.19. In a similar fashion, United Insurance Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +139.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 201,638 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UIHC is recording 1.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.90.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of United Insurance Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of United Insurance Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 93.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.72%, alongside a downfall of -48.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 482.72% during last recorded quarter.