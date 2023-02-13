This is to seal it as Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) shares are up 155.95% from its 52-week low

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) is priced at $2.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.99 and reached a high price of $2.42, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.95. The stock touched a low price of $1.90.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, Rockwell Medical Signs Three-Year, Multi-Million Dollar Supply Agreement with Largest Non-Profit Dialysis Provider in the United States. Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RMTI), a commercial healthcare company focused on providing life-sustaining products for patients suffering from blood disorders and diseases associated with the kidney, announced that the Company signed a three-year, multi-million dollar per annum product purchase agreement with the largest non-profit dialysis provider in the United States. As part of the agreement, Rockwell Medical will be the preferred supplier of liquid and dry acid and bicarbonate concentrates to this non-profit dialysis provider’s hemodialysis facilities located throughout the United States. You can read further details here

Rockwell Medical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4200 on 02/10/23, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) full year performance was -47.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rockwell Medical Inc. shares are logging -60.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.84 and $5.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 768229 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) recorded performance in the market was 111.82%, having the revenues showcasing 155.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.70M, as it employees total of 300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rockwell Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2700, with a change in the price was noted +0.71. In a similar fashion, Rockwell Medical Inc. posted a movement of +49.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 168,497 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMTI is recording 0.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Technical breakdown of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI)

Raw Stochastic average of Rockwell Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rockwell Medical Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 111.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.28%, alongside a downfall of -47.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 155.16% during last recorded quarter.