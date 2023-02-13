Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) was valued at $8.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.28 while reaching the peak value of $8.31 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.08. The stock current value is $8.58.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Introduces TME UNI Chart on Billboard to Promote Chinese Music in Global Markets. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced the integration of TME UNI Chart on Billboard’s official global website, introducing the most popular Chinese music to a worldwide audience while bringing broader international opportunities to Chinese musicians and high-quality works. You can read further details here

Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.29 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $7.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/30/23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) full year performance was 36.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are logging -7.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 190.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.95 and $9.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2610508 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) recorded performance in the market was 3.62%, having the revenues showcasing 121.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.49B, as it employees total of 5966 workers.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Tencent Music Entertainment Group a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.36, with a change in the price was noted +3.98. In a similar fashion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a movement of +86.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,772,647 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TME is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.75%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 94.56%, alongside a boost of 36.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 121.71% during last recorded quarter.