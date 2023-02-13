SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN), which is $3.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.19 after opening rate of $3.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.56 before closing at $4.00.Recently in News on January 24, 2023, SoundHound AI Secures New Financing to Strengthen Balance Sheet; Pre-Announces Outperformance in 2022 Results. Full year 2022 revenue expected to be at high-end of guidance range. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SoundHound AI Inc. shares are logging -78.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 325.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $18.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18178105 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) recorded performance in the market was 123.73%, having the revenues showcasing 92.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 791.68M, as it employees total of 392 workers.

Analysts verdict on SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the SoundHound AI Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.14, with a change in the price was noted +0.72. In a similar fashion, SoundHound AI Inc. posted a movement of +22.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,456,321 in trading volumes.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.37%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SoundHound AI Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 123.73%. The shares increased approximately by 40.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 270.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 92.23% during last recorded quarter.