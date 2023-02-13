Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY). It is currently valued at $1.23. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.23, after setting-off with the price of $1.16. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.12.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release. Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) intends to announce its fourth quarter 2022 earnings before the start of trading on NASDAQ on February 15, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. IST. You can read further details here

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) full year performance was -87.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -96.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.57 and $34.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2112098 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) recorded performance in the market was -0.81%, having the revenues showcasing -3.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 762.80M, as it employees total of 618 workers.

The Analysts eye on Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2098, with a change in the price was noted -5.76. In a similar fashion, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. posted a movement of -82.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,717,593 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PGY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Raw Stochastic average of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -93.90%, alongside a downfall of -87.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.15% during last recorded quarter.