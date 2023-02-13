Knightscope Inc. (KSCP): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP). It is currently valued at $1.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.6499, after setting-off with the price of $1.62. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.43 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.61.Recently in News on February 6, 2023, Silverton Hotel & Casino Hosts Knightscope [Nasdaq: KSCP] Robot Roadshow. Public Safety Innovator Continues to Drive Sales through Creative Marketing Events. You can read further details here

Knightscope Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0000 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $1.4200 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) full year performance was -80.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Knightscope Inc. shares are logging -85.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $9.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 701707 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) recorded performance in the market was -23.54%, having the revenues showcasing -51.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.70M.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2291, with a change in the price was noted -1.48. In a similar fashion, Knightscope Inc. posted a movement of -50.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 225,250 in trading volumes.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Knightscope Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Knightscope Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.75%, alongside a downfall of -80.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.51% during last recorded quarter.