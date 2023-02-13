Investors have a limited window left to buy Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO). It is currently valued at $47.26. When the trading was stopped its value was $46.73.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, Cisco and Bank of America Securities to Host Internet for the Future Tech Talk. Cisco will host a Tech Talk with Bank of America Securities to discuss Cisco’s latest innovations to help our customers and partners deliver 5G and Wi-Fi experiences to connect everything, everywhere. Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cisco Networking will be answering questions during the session which will be broadcast from Mobile World Congress, Barcelona. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/. You can read further details here

Cisco Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.56 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $45.67 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/23.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) full year performance was -16.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cisco Systems Inc. shares are logging -18.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.60 and $57.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17391651 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) recorded performance in the market was -0.80%, having the revenues showcasing 7.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 191.97B, as it employees total of 83300 workers.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.80, with a change in the price was noted +3.96. In a similar fashion, Cisco Systems Inc. posted a movement of +9.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,657,422 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCO is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cisco Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.47%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cisco Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.96%, alongside a downfall of -16.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.63% during last recorded quarter.