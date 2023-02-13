Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Quarterly Performance is -27.87%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) was valued at $0.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.1571 while reaching the peak value of $0.158 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.149. The stock current value is $0.16.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Ideanomics, MAHLE form strategic partnership to bring the advanced chargeBIG solution to North America, targeting commercial EV fleets. Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with the German company MAHLE, and will become the development partner and exclusive North American distributor for the chargeBIG 18-36 AC fleet charging solution. Customers can order the unit from Ideanomics beginning in Q2 2023, with first orders expected to be fulfilled in early 2024. You can read further details here

Ideanomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2198 on 01/30/23, with the lowest value was $0.1490 for the same time period, recorded on 02/10/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) full year performance was -85.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideanomics Inc. shares are logging -86.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $1.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19845991 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) recorded performance in the market was -4.51%, having the revenues showcasing -27.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 107.43M, as it employees total of 559 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ideanomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2286, with a change in the price was noted -0.29. In a similar fashion, Ideanomics Inc. posted a movement of -65.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,458,477 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDEX is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.11%.

Considering, the past performance of Ideanomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.24%, alongside a downfall of -85.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.87% during last recorded quarter.