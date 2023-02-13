Here is why Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 19.02%

At the end of the latest market close, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) was valued at $0.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.7829 while reaching the peak value of $0.9189 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.7801. The stock current value is $0.88.Recently in News on February 1, 2023, Offerpad Announces $90 Million Private Placement. Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”, “Company”) (NYSE: OPAD), a leading real estate tech company built to simplify home buying and selling, announced today that it has entered into subscription agreements with a group of private investors, together with CEO Brian Bair and existing stockholders Roberto Sella and First American Financial Corporation, to purchase an aggregate of 160,742,959 prefunded warrants to purchase Offerpad’s Class A common stock. Each warrant was sold at a price of $0.5599 per warrant, with an initial exercise price of $0.0001 per warrant, subject to certain customary anti-dilution adjustment provisions, and was calculated based on a 20% discount to the 5-day closing price average on January 27, 2023. You can read further details here

Offerpad Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2900 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $0.4263 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) full year performance was -77.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares are logging -86.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $6.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 881110 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) recorded performance in the market was 91.10%, having the revenues showcasing 27.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 185.90M, as it employees total of 1000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Offerpad Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8055, with a change in the price was noted -0.44. In a similar fashion, Offerpad Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -33.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 856,245 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPAD is recording 4.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)

Raw Stochastic average of Offerpad Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.44%.

Considering, the past performance of Offerpad Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 91.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.93%, alongside a downfall of -77.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.52% during last recorded quarter.