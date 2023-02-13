Here is why E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.84%

For the readers interested in the stock health of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It is currently valued at $0.26. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.2888, after setting-off with the price of $0.284. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.25 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.29.Recently in News on February 7, 2023, E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited signs property cleaning contract with well-known property company and wins several electrical repair projects with a total amount of over RMB 21 million. E-Home Home Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) (the “Company” or “eHome”), an integrated home services provider in China, today announced that it has signed contracts with Vanke Group companies for greening maintenance and community cleaning care for various projects including “Fuzhou Rongxin First City”, “Fuzhou Vanke Plaza”, “Fuzhou Dengjunyuan” and other projects, with a total amount of more than RMB 15 million for greening maintenance and community cleaning care. The Company also won several electrical repair and maintenance service projects for the Regional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Yili Engineering, with a combined amount of more than RMB 6 million. The combined amount of the above two projects exceeded RMB 21 million. You can read further details here

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6000 on 01/06/23, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 02/10/23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) full year performance was -98.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares are logging -98.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and -7.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $18.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2504532 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) recorded performance in the market was -38.59%, having the revenues showcasing -69.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.60M, as it employees total of 526 workers.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8910, with a change in the price was noted -2.84. In a similar fashion, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited posted a movement of -91.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 949,066 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EJH is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -95.41%, alongside a downfall of -98.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -36.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -69.00% during last recorded quarter.