Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -27.96%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ), which is $0.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1747 after opening rate of $0.169 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.152 before closing at $0.18.Recently in News on February 3, 2023, Nasdaq Panel Grants Helbiz’s Request for Extension to Comply with Continued Listing Requirements. Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ)(“Helbiz” or the “Company”), a leading provider of micro-mobility solutions, today announced that it received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel (the “Hearings Panel”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that it has granted the Company an extension to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements for The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Panel Decision”), as discussed more fully below. You can read further details here

Helbiz Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5540 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $0.1129 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/23.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) full year performance was -95.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Helbiz Inc. shares are logging -95.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $3.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30018676 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) recorded performance in the market was 27.97%, having the revenues showcasing -1.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.50M, as it employees total of 355 workers.

Specialists analysis on Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Helbiz Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2400, with a change in the price was noted -0.32. In a similar fashion, Helbiz Inc. posted a movement of -66.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 40,384,809 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Helbiz Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.75%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -88.32%, alongside a downfall of -95.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -31.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.07% during last recorded quarter.