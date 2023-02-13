Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

At the end of the latest market close, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) was valued at $0.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.278 while reaching the peak value of $0.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.24. The stock current value is $0.25.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Meten Holding Group Ltd. Announces introducing ChatGPT to its Under-Construction Web3 Education Platform. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), a leading technology-driven blockchain technology company, today announced that the Company intends to introduce ChatGPT to its under-construction Web 3 education platform. You can read further details here

Meten Holding Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4967 on 02/08/23, with the lowest value was $0.1750 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) full year performance was -95.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares are logging -96.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $7.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 737879 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) recorded performance in the market was 42.47%, having the revenues showcasing 13.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.85M, as it employees total of 1229 workers.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meten Holding Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2738, with a change in the price was noted -0.24. In a similar fashion, Meten Holding Group Ltd. posted a movement of -48.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 428,352 in trading volumes.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Meten Holding Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.36%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Meten Holding Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.52%, alongside a downfall of -95.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -26.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.59% during last recorded quarter.