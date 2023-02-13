Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI), which is $2.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.6293 after opening rate of $2.56 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.25 before closing at $2.62.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, DBG Compliant with Nasdaq Listing Requirements. Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today announces that on January 17, 2023, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) formally notified the Company that it has evidenced compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, including the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement. The Company will remain subject to a 12-month monitoring period however, as described in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(A) (the “Panel Monitor”). In the event the Company fails to satisfy a continued listing requirement during the Panel Monitor, the Company will not be provided with the opportunity to present a compliance plan to Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications Staff, which might otherwise be available under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, but would instead submit such plan directly to the Panel. You can read further details here

Digital Brands Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.27 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $2.25 for the same time period, recorded on 02/10/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) full year performance was -98.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares are logging -98.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.38 and $208.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 715631 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) recorded performance in the market was -44.08%, having the revenues showcasing -54.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.20M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.64, with a change in the price was noted -9.13. In a similar fashion, Digital Brands Group Inc. posted a movement of -79.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,774,922 in trading volumes.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Brands Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Digital Brands Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.44%, alongside a downfall of -98.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.17% during last recorded quarter.