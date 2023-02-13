Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), which is $2.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.95 after opening rate of $2.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.5201 before closing at $2.69.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Partners with NEALS, The ALS Association, and I AM ALS to Provide Public Access to Biospecimens from NurOwn’s Phase 3 ALS Study. Serum and cerebrospinal fluid samples from the Phase 3 study of NurOwn® in ALS to be donated to the NEALS biorepository for use by the research community. You can read further details here

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.95 on 02/10/23, with the lowest value was $1.35 for the same time period, recorded on 01/17/23.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) full year performance was -9.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -37.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 169.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.09 and $4.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 614087 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) recorded performance in the market was 78.05%, having the revenues showcasing 1.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 98.29M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.45, with a change in the price was noted -0.92. In a similar fashion, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -23.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 257,029 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BCLI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Raw Stochastic average of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 78.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.02%, alongside a downfall of -9.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 71.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.04% during last recorded quarter.